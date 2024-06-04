Maharashtra: Union Ministers Goyal, Gadkari establish comfortable lead

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal have established a clear lead in their respective constituencies in Maharashtra, as per the latest trends of counting for the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Election Commission, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has bagged 2,56,448 votes, leading by 1,26,802 over his nearest rival from the Congress in the Mumbai North constituency.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is ahead by 46,434 votes against Congress's Vikas Thakre after securing 2,51,217 votes so far in the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat.

Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane has taken a lead of 23,933 votes in the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, where he has got 2,16,045 votes so far.

Senior BJP leader and state Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is trailing by 79,947 votes over his Congress rival.

Royal family scion Shahu Chhatrapati is leading by 58,753 votes in Kolhapur, while in Satara, BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale, the direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is trailing.

BJP leader Pankaja Munde and her NCP (SP) rival Bajrang Sonawane are engaged in a neck-to-neck fight in Beed.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve and his Congress rival Kalyan Kale are playing catch up with each other in Jalna.

In Baramati, Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, has established a lead of 16,078 votes over her rival Sunetra Pawar by securing 1,08,902 votes.

Lawyer-turned-politician Ujjwal Nikam has established a clear lead of 51,161 in the Mumbai North Central seat by bagging 2,55,940 votes so far.

Sitting MP Kapil Patil is trailing by 24,675 votes against the nearest rival from the NCP(SP) in the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seat, while in Thane city, sitting MP Rajan Vichare of the Shiv Sena (UBT) is trailing by 10,9441 votes.

In the Kalyan seat, the sitting MP and son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shrikant Shinde, is leading by a margin of 1,29,725 votes. PTI MR ARU