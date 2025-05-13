Maharashtra unveils policy to transform ITIs into global standard training centres

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy aimed at transforming government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into centres of global excellence.

The policy seeks to equip students with cutting-edge skills tailored to international industry demands and improve their employability in the job market, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha told reporters after attending a cabinet meeting.

Lodha described the policy as a "historic step" to help Maharashtra emerge as a global leader in skill development.

"This partnership will not only create employment opportunities but also contribute significantly to the economic growth of the state. Maharashtra is poised to become a global model for industry-aligned vocational training," he added.

Lodha said the Maharashtra Institute for Transformation (MITRA) will be the strategic partner in implementing this initiative.

"The new policy envisions modernising ITIs through private sector collaboration in curriculum development, infrastructure upgrades, and provision of advanced training technologies.

"It encourages leading corporates, industrial associations, and philanthropists to partner with the government, invest in training facilities, and participate through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives," he added.

Lodha said more than two lakh ITI students will benefit from globally relevant training. The newly approved PPP policy will introduce innovative, up-to-date curricula and connect our youth with global employment opportunities.

"While ITIs have long been a vital part of the state as the vocational education system, they now face challenges such as outdated infrastructure, limited finances, and gaps in training quality.

"To address these issues and meet the future demand for a highly skilled workforce, it is essential to revive these institutes through a forward-looking PPP model," he said.

Lodha said the policy allows private partners to invest in infrastructure, training equipment, and course delivery without the constraints of government procurement procedures.

However, ownership of land and buildings will remain with the government, and existing staff, including instructors, will be retained. Additional faculty for new courses may be appointed by the industry partners.

In the first phase, the government plans to select at least 25 ITIs and expand their number to 100 after reviewing pilot outcomes.

"The policy also proposes setting up Centres of Excellence based on regional industrial strengths, for instance, automotive-related training in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

"Training will focus on emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, additive manufacturing, Internet of Things, robotics and green energy. Emphasis will be placed on practical, hands-on learning aligned with industry requirements," the minister added.

Each ITI will have an Institute Management Committee (IMC) to oversee operations, chaired by the private partner and co-chaired by the ITI principal or a government appointee.

The policy bars industry partners from engaging in non-training activities on campus and ensures that all infrastructure developed remains government property.

The minister said the industry partners will not be granted naming rights, although limited branding will be permitted with official approval.

"Job placement cells will be established within ITIs under the PPP model, with direct involvement from companies in recruitment and career guidance. Start-up incubation support and employment fairs will also be organised.

"The policy further seeks to enhance female participation, with companies expected to design specific initiatives for women," he said. PTI ND NSK