Maharashtra village keeps up 7-decade-old tradition by holding `Gandhi-baba Jatra'

Latur, Jan 30 (PTI) Republic Day conjures up images of a grand parade and procession of tableaux in the nation's capital, but for a village in Maharashtra's Latur district, it is also about a "jatra" or fair centering around the Father of the Nation.

While most villages have fairs dedicated to local deities, residents of Ujed in Shirur Anantpal tehsil kept up its seven-decade-old tradition by organising the `Gandhi-baba Jatra' from January 25 to 27.

Unbridled energy filled the village for three days, with streets adorned with vibrant flags and colourful 'rangolis' drawn in front of every house.

Nandini Jadhav, the sarpanch, led a procession to bring Gandhi's bust, which stands in the gram panchayat office on other days, to the village square.

The fair featured agricultural exhibitions, competitions for children, wrestling matches and cultural programmes.

Talking about the origins of this unique event, fair committee president Anant Jadhav said earlier the village organised fairs dedicated to Lord Shiva, and Moiddinsab Khadri, a spiritual figure. However, the fairs were discontinued after Independence.

In 1955, village elders decided to organise a fair which would not be on religious lines, and came up with the idea of celebrating the legacy of Gandhiji on Republic Day to promote the values of unity, peace and harmony that he stood for.

The fair became an annual feature, barring the two years of COVID-19 pandemic, Jadhav said.

"Gandhibaba Jatra is probably the first fair in the country dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, and aligning the event with the Republic Day has added to its significance," he added.

The wrestling competition at the end of the three-day fair was a highlight that attracted several people from surrounding villages.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary. PTI COR ARU KRK