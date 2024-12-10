Maharashtra village passes resolution to use ballot papers in future elections

Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) Kolewadi gram sabha in Maharashtra's Satara district has resolved to conduct future elections on ballot papers, becoming the second village in the state to pass a resolution against EVMs.

The village comes under the Karad (South) assembly constituency, earlier represented by senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. He lost the electoral contest in November against BJP candidate Atul Bhosale by 39,355 votes.

The resolution was passed after residents of Kolewadi expressed doubts over the votes cast through EVMs.

This resolution was passed days after a section of villagers from Markadwadi in Solapur's Malshiras constituency tried to conduct mock "re-polling" using ballot papers expressing doubt on the credibility of EVMs. Their bid was thwarted by the administration and police, leading to the registration of cases.

"The Kolewadi gram sabha passed a resolution stating that future elections should be conducted through ballot papers without EVMs," a villager said on Tuesday.

He said the Election Commission should revert to the ballot paper mechanism in view of a "collective demand".

"We have resolved that the people of Kolewadi will vote only if the process is conducted using ballot papers. We won't vote if EVMs are used in future elections," he said.

If the administration doesn't allow us to vote on ballot papers, we will boycott the polling process, he added.

Satara district collector Jitendra Dudi said his office had not received a copy of the purported resolution from the gram panchayat.

"Since we have not received the copy, it would not be appropriate for me to comment. Once we receive the copy, we will take the required measures," he said. PTI SPK NSK