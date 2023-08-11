Maharashtra: Village sarpanch, two others booked for demanding Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against a village sarpanch and two others for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh to issue a no objection certificate (NOC), an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Friday.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against sarpanch Reshma Sadanand Patil of Dive (Anjur) village in Bhiwandi, panchayat member Akash Janardhan Mhatre and the sarpanch's husband Sadanand Patil, Deputy Superintendent of Police ACB Thane, Madhavi Rajekumbhar said.

The trio allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to issue a NOC for putting up a hoarding in the village, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far. PTI COR ARU