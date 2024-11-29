Maharashtra village swears to curb use of profanities, to impose fine

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) A village in Maharashtra has vowed to keep off its limits cuss words that crop up in almost all situations – from arguments to expressions of endearment.

Advertisment

Saundala village, whose economy is dependent on sugarcanes, has decided to fine Rs 500 for those letting out the unsavoury words.

The gram sabha of the village in Nevasa tehsil of Ahilyanagar district on Thursday passed a resolution against vulgar language to honour the dignity and self-respect of women, sarpanch Sharad Argade told PTI.

Argade, who moved the resolution, said the use of swear words targeted at mothers and sisters is common during arguments in the village, about 300 km from Mumbai.

Advertisment

“Those who use such a language forget that what they say in the name of mothers and sisters also applies to the female members of their own families. We have decided to ban profanities and will impose a penalty of Rs 500 on those using bad words,” he said.

The decision is an attempt to honour the dignity and self-respect of women in society, he said.

According to Argade, Saundala has also proscribed regressive customs related to widows.

Advertisment

“We involve widows in social and religious rituals and customs. Similarly, wiping of ‘sindoor’ (vermilion), removal of mangalsutra and breaking of bangles (after death of husband) are prohibited in our village,” he said.

Home to 1,800 people as per the 2011 Census, Saundala had bagged the state-level award for being a dispute-free village in 2007, he said.

The revered Shani Shingnapur temple is situated in Nevasa taluka. PTI MR NR