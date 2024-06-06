Maharashtra voters rejected 'repression' of central agencies: Supriya Sule

Pune: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, who defeated her sister-in-law and NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday said voters had rejected the "repression" of central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate.

The Opposition's INDIA grouping has adopted the `wait and watch' policy as it does not have the numbers to form the government, but it remains "prepared", she told reporters here during her first visit to the city after the poll victory.

"In this election, the voters of the state rejected the `ICE' (Income Tax, CBI and Enforcement Directorate) and their repression, and it is the real strength of Maharashtra," she said.

The Opposition had accused the previous Narendra Modi government of misusing central agencies to harass its opponents.

Voters rejected inflation and unemployment while underscoring that the country will be run within the framework of the Constitution, Sule further said.

The NCP (SP) leader, who attended the INDIA bloc's meeting in Delhi on Wednesday along with her father Sharad Pawar, said the Opposition's alliance has decided to adopt `wait and watch' policy as it does not have the numbers.

The President has invited the single largest party, BJP, to form the government as per the norms but the INDIA alliance was also "prepared", she said.

"I am thankful to my party workers and the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for this victory. This victory is their collective success," the fourth-time MP said.

The elections were held amid challenges in Maharashtra such as drought, water scarcity, inflation, unemployment and corruption, and after the victory, the "collective responsibility" has increased, she said.

Overcoming the challenge posed by her estranged cousin and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Sule on Tuesday retained her Baramati Lok Sabha seat with a margin of more than 1.55 lakh votes, defeating Ajit's wife Sunetra Pawar in the prestige battle.

A huge garland was offered to Sule as she visited her office in Market Yard area of the city. NCP (SP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap and party workers welcomed her amid the drumming of dhol-tasha.

She also garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark anniversary of the 1674 coronation of the iconic ruler.