Maharashtra: Wild animal attack leaves six injured in Latur district

Latur (Maharashtra), Nov 1 (PTI) A wild animal, suspected to be a wolf or hyena, attacked and injured at least six people in Deoni tehsil of the district on Friday afternoon, officials said.

All the victims sustained injuries to their eyes and heads, and were rushed to the Udgir Sub-District Hospital for treatment.

The animal first attacked a man near Deoni Panchayat Samiti office, and later attacked a three-year-old girl before moving along the Dev river and mauling a nine-year-old boy.

Crossing the river, it attacked three more persons, officials said.

Initial reports claimed that it was a wolf or a fox. However, some transport workers claimed it was likely a hyena.

Teams of the forest Department and local police are conducting a search. PTI COR KRK