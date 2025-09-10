Maharashtra will provide skilled manpower to overseas industries: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Maharashtra will remain a leading state supplying skilled manpower to overseas industries, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday, adding that his government will put in place a strong mechanism to implement short-term training courses more effectively.

Reviewing the Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, Fadnavis said training curricula should be aligned with global demand, an official statement said.

"A robust system must be created for both government and private ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes). Short-term courses must be implemented more effectively. All MoUs signed for employment generation should be reviewed through the CM Dashboard," he told officials.

Government ITIs should be upgraded into world-class skill centres, and every stage of a trainee's journey, from admission to course completion, should be digitally monitored. Guidance from expert institutions like MITRA should also be taken, he added.

Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the state aimed to create more entrepreneurs through skill initiatives. New ITI courses will include solar technicians, electric vehicle mechanics, additive manufacturing (3D printing), drone technology, industrial robotics and AI programming assistants, he said. "Courses based on the specific needs of urban, rural and tribal areas will also be designed," Lodha added.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Verma gave a presentation on the department's structure, schemes and current status, along with innovative initiatives and success stories, the statement said.

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training signed an MoU with Mahindra & Mahindra for training programmes on this occasion, it said. PTI MR KRK