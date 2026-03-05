Maharashtra will pursue demand of Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, minister tells assembly

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday told the legislative assembly that it would take up afresh the demand to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Speaking during a discussion on a private member's resolution moved by the BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar, Protocol Minister Jaykumar Raval said the government would take necessary steps to recommend Savarkar's name to the Union government for the highest civilian honour.

Savarkar was a great revolutionary, poet, thinker and social reformer who dedicated his life to India's freedom struggle, the minister said.

He mentioned Savarkar's arrest in 1910 and his daring escape attempt at Marseille before he was eventually sentenced by the British to two life terms and sent to the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Raval also highlighted Savarkar's social reform work during his internment in Ratnagiri, where he campaigned against untouchability.

The Bharat Ratna is conferred by the Union government based on recommendations made by the prime minister to the president, he said, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier written to the Centre seeking the award for Savarkar.

Considering the sentiments of people in Maharashtra and across the country, the state government would formally follow up the request with the Centre, the minister added.

Earlier, Mungantiwar in his speech noted that leaders across political parties including former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi have acknowledged Savarkar's contribution to the freedom movement, and a postal stamp was issued in the late leader's honour in 1970.

Savarkar also made significant contributions to social reform and the Marathi language, including popularising several Marathi terms that replaced English words, the BJP leader said.

Following the government's assurance that the demand would be followed up at the Central level, Mungantiwar withdrew the resolution. PTI MR KRK