Maharashtra: Will request CM, Dy CMs to carry out cabinet expansion before Winter session of legislature, says BJP's Bawankule

Nagpur, Aug 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said he would urge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to carry out a cabinet expansion before the Winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur.

The Shinde government had seen the induction of Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif and Dilip Walse Patil, into the cabinet on July 2.

"I, as Maharashtra BJP president, will request them to go in for a cabinet expansion before the Winter session of the state legislature," Bawankule said in response to media queries on induction of more ministers into the Shinde government.

Maharashtra can have a total of 43 ministers, including the chief minister, and the number at present is 29.