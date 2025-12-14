Maharashtra winter session a 'poll jumla': Congress

Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday claimed the seven-day winter session of the Maharashtra legislature was an "election jumla" by the government, and issues discussed were more about Mumbai than Vidarbha.

Nothing concrete came up during the session, which concluded on Sunday, on the important issue of malnutrition, Wadettiwar said at a press conference here.

The first phase of elections to various local bodies was held on December 2. The schedule for polls to various civic bodies, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has not yet been announced.

Polls to the urban and local bodies in the state are to be completed by January 31, 2026, as per the Supreme Court's order.

"The winter session was an election jumla. The issues discussed in the Calling Attention motion were more related to Mumbai and less concerning Vidarbha, with no time restrictions," said Wadettiwar, who is the Congress Legislature Party leader in the state assembly.

Corruption has risen in the state, he alleged, and added that the Opposition also cited examples of it.

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said that 190 MoUs were signed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) with an investment of Rs 20.62 lakh crore from 2022, but the government gave no concrete answers on them.

Patil further claimed that the drug menace is on the rise in the state.

He also rued that the duration of the winter session was too short. PTI PR GK