Maharashtra winter session: Oppn leaders stage protest on Vidhan Bhavan steps over farmers' issues

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) Opposition members staged a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan here on Tuesday, the second day of the Maharashtra assembly's winter session, demanding a complete loan waiver for farmers.

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray, NCP (SP) Shashikant Shinde, among others, gathered on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan and raised slogans.

Opposition leaders accused the government of delaying the purchase of soyabean, which resulted in farmers selling the produce at Rs 4,000, well below the MSP of Rs 5,328.

They demanded a complete loan waiver for cultivators, who had suffered losses. PTI CLS ARU