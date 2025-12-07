Maharashtra Winter session: Oppn skips tea party over lack of LoPs; slams Mahayuti 'misrule'

Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) The Opposition in Maharashtra on Sunday boycotted the government’s customary tea party on the eve of the Winter session, citing its failure to appoint leaders of the opposition (LoPs) in both houses of the state legislature.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar told reporters the tea party invitation had been sent to individual MLAs, instead of the LoPs. He addressed a press conference at the Vidhan Bhavan complex here along with Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Bhaskar Jadhav, Sunil Prabhu and Nitin Raut as well as Anil Deshmukh of NCP (SP).

"There are no LoPs in both the houses. Both these are constitutional posts. By keeping both posts vacant, the government has shown that it does not trust the Constitution. So we have boycotted the tea programme," Wadettiwar said.

Following the Opposition's rout in the state assembly polls last year, no party could win 10 per cent of the total 288 seats. As per the norm, it is necessary for any opposition to win at least 10 per cent seats to stake a claim for the post of LoP.

Wadettiwar said that in 1980, the BJP had 14 MLAs, still the LoP's post was given to the saffron party. Similarly, in 1985, the BJP had 16 MLAs, yet it was given the LoP's post.

"The Congress never kept the constitutional post of LoP vacant. If the government wants to keep these posts vacant and call us for tea, then it is better to boycott," Wadettiwar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav claimed the government is scared of the Opposition despite its low number because of the "sins" it has committed.

The LoP's post is constitutional and the government fears the LoP will expose the government, he charged.

"The government is not deciding on LoP but has appointed two deputy chief ministers, a post not mandated in any law," Jadhav said.

Wadettiwar claimed six to seven farmers die by suicide every day in the state. The government got votes by promising farm loan waiver, but has been postponing its implementation, he said, adding that cotton and soybean farmers were in huge trouble.

As per the National Crime Record Bureau records, in the first eight months of 2025, Maharashtra saw 1,183 farmer suicides, the Congress leader said.

"Some 1.12 lakh farmers ended their lives in India since 2014, of which 38.5 per cent are in Maharashtra. We don't find it appropriate to accept the tea invitation of the anti-farmer government. Competition is going on in the government to demean the farmers," he alleged.

While the state government has claimed it sent a farmers' relief fund proposal to the Centre, the latter denies having received it, Wadettiwar said.

The state has a debt of Rs 9.32 lakh crore, and has to spend 22 per cent of its revenue only in repaying loans and interest, he added.

Wadettiwar also cited the "rising" crimes against women in the state behind the Opposition's decision to decline the tea party invitation.

"A total of 37000 cases of atrocities against minors were registered between 2021 and 2025. Every day, 24 such cases come to light in Maharashtra, which is number one in cases of molestation and atrocities related to girls under the age of 18," the Congress leader said.

He also said 75 people were killed in wild animal attacks in Vidarbha since last year's Winter session, while the state has seen 218 such deaths between 2020 and 2024.

There are no employment opportunities in Vidarbha though Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is from the region, he added.

Assurances of farm loan waiver and Rs 2100 to Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries have not been fulfilled, Wadettiwar said.

Alleging massive corruption, he said had written to the Fadnavis government seeking a "white paper" on government land transfers.

The winter session of the state legislature will be held from December 8 to 14 in Nagpur.

Sena (UBT) leader Jadhav has been nominated by his party, the largest Opposition outfit in the lower house with 20 MLAs, for the post of LoP in the legislative assembly, but no decision has been taken on the Cabinet-rank appointment by the speaker.

In the past, Jadhav had written to the state legislature seeking to know if there is any rule mandating that an Opposition party should have 10 per cent of the total strength of the assembly (29 out of 288 seats) to stake a claim to the LoP post.

The tenure of former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve, who was the LoP in the legislative council, ended in August. The Congress has nominated its MLC Satej Patil for appointment as the LoP in the upper house.

State legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde on Sunday said his office has received a proposal for the appointment of a leader of opposition, and a decision will be made after talks with stakeholders. PTI CLS PR GK BNM