Maharashtra winter session: Opposition to skip tea party, protests lack of LoPs in legislature

Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) The Opposition in Maharashtra on Sunday decided to boycott the government’s customary tea party on the eve of the winter session, citing its failure to appoint leaders of the opposition (LoPs) in both houses of the state legislature.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar told reporters that the tea party invitation had been sent to individual MLAs, instead of the LoPs.

"There are no LoPs in both the houses, and the posts are vacant. Both these are constitutional posts. By keeping both posts vacant, the government has shown that it does not trust the Constitution. So we have boycotted the tea programme," he said.

Following the Opposition's rout in the state assembly polls last year, no party could win 10 per cent of the total 288 seats. As per the norm, it is necessary for any opposition to win at least 10 per cent seats to stake a claim for the post of LoP.

Wadettiwar said that in 1980, the BJP had 14 MLAs, still the LoP's post was given to the saffron party. Similarly, in 1985, the BJP has 16 MLAs, yet it was given the LoP's post.

"We, the Congress, never kept the constitutional post of LoP vacant," Wadettiwar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav claimed the government is scared of the Opposition despite its low number because of the "sins" it has committed.

The LoP's post is constitutional and the government fears the LoP will expose the government, he charged.

"It is better to boycott the tea party if it (government) keeps both the posts vacant," Wadettiwar said.

He claimed six to seven farmers die by suicide every day in the state. The government got votes by promising farm loan waiver, but has been postponing its implementation, he added.

As per the National Crime Record Bureau records, in the first eight months of 2025, Maharashtra saw 1,183 farmer suicides, the Congress leader said.

"We don't find it appropriate to accept the tea invitation of the anti-farmer government. Competition is going on in the government to demean the farmers," he alleged.

Wadettiwar also cited the "rising" crimes against women in the state behind the Opposition's decision to decline the tea party invitation.

The winter session of the state legislature will be held from December 8 to 14 in Nagpur.

Sena (UBT) leader Jadhav has been nominated by his party, the largest Opposition outfit in the lower house with 20 MLAs, for the post of LoP in the legislative assembly, but no decision has been taken on the Cabinet-rank appointment by the speaker.

In the past, Jadhav had written to the state legislature seeking to know if there is any rule mandating that an Opposition party should have 10 per cent of the total strength of the assembly (29 out of 288 seats) to stake a claim to the LoP post.

The tenure of former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve, who was the LoP in the legislative council, ended in August. The Congress has nominated its MLC Satej Patil for appointment as the LoP in the upper house.

State legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde on Sunday said his office has received a proposal for the appointment of a leader of opposition, and a decision will be made after talks with stakeholders. PTI CLS PR GK