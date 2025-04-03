Maharashtra woman gives Rs 1.5 lakh ‘supari’ to eliminate fiance; five held

Pune, Apr 3 (PTI) A woman from Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district allegedly gave a Rs 1.5 lakh contract to five men, who are now arrested, to kill her fiance as she did not want to marry him, police said on Thursday.

Mayuri Sunil Dangde (28) was set to marry Sagar Jaysing Kadam from Mahi Jalgaon in Karjat taluka, but changed her mind after their engagement.

She then allegedly gave a “supari” (contract) to five persons to kill Kadam, who works in a hotel as a cook, police said in a release.

The alleged hitmen attacked Kadam near Daund on the Pune-Solapur highway on February 27. Police launched a probe after Kadam filed a complaint.

Subsequently, police arrested the alleged attackers, Aditya Shankar Dangde, Sandeep Dada Gawde, Shivaji Ramdas Jare, Suraj Digambar Jadhav, and Indrabhan Sakharam Kolpe, all residents of Ahilyanagar district.

“During the probe, police learnt that Mayuri had hatched a plan to eliminate Kadam and gave a supari to the other accused to commit the crime,” an official said.

Mayuri is on the run, and efforts are being made to track her down, he added. PTI SPK NR