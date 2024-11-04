Maharashtra woman held by Goa cops for railway job fraud

Panaji, Nov 4 (PTI) A woman hailing from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district was arrested by Goa police on Monday for allegedly duping a person of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of providing railway jobs to her children, an official said.

Priya Ajay Yadav from Kolhapur's Phulewadi was allegedly helped by constable Rohan Venji, who was suspended earlier and his bank accounts frozen, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bicholim) Jivba Dalvi.

"The complaint was lodged at Bicholim police station on August 22. The duo took Rs 20.70 lakh from the complainant by claiming she had a plot near Kolhapur station, which had been taken over by the authorities and in return she was given the option of getting 10 people employed in the railways," Dalvi said.

"The complainant was even shown a random plot near Kolhapur station to convince her. The complainant paid Rs 10 lakh initially to the duo for jobs for her children. Yadav then took another Rs 6 lakh and finally managed to dupe her of Rs 20.70 lakh," the deputy SP said.

A probe has found Yadav has duped several persons in Bicholim of at least Rs 1 crore with this modus operandi, he added.

Yadav, who was on the run for two months, was finally held from Phulewadi in neighbouring Maharashtra due to technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, Dalvi said. PTI RPS BNM