Maharashtra: Woman held in Mira Road for killing 69-year-old husband

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her husband in Mira Road area of Thane district, a police official said.

Rajkumari Gupta hit her husband Ramesh Gupta (69) with a grinding stone during the day and the latter was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the Naya Nagar police station official said.

"She has been arrested for murder. A preliminary probe has not been able to come to a conclusion on why she committed such an act," he added.