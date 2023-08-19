Maharashtra: Woman loses Rs 2.4 lakh to cyber fraud

Nagpur, Aug 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman from Nagpur lost Rs 2.4 lakh after falling prey to cyber fraud, an official said on Saturday.

Complainant Tshiwang Ladol originally belongs to Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh and lives in the Somwari Quarter area here, said the official. She is pursuing a course in physical education in Nagpur.

Ladol recently received an offer through the Telegram app for an online job.

She was told to complete a few simple online tasks and received some amount, the official said.

Later, Ladol was lured with the promise of more income and was persuaded to make “investments”. This way, she paid Rs 2.4 lakh to the fraudsters who were in touch with her through the app.

After realising that she had been cheated, Ladol approached the police on Friday.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI COR NR