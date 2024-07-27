Maharashtra: Woman Naxalite carrying Rs 8 lakh reward surrenders in Gadchiroli district

Gadchiroli, Jul 27 (PTI) A woman Naxalite booked for a murder and an attack on security forces and carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh surrendered before the police and CRPF in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Saturday, officials said.

Rina Narote, alias Lalita, was a commander of the ‘Tailor Team’ and was responsible for logistics in the entire Gadchiroli Division of the CPI (Maoist), police said in a release.

The 36-year-old woman Naxalite, a resident of Gadchiroli, is named in a murder case and an attack on security personnel, it said.

The Maharashtra government had announced a reward of Rs 8 lakh for her capture. She surrendered before police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, it said.

Police said Narote will receive Rs 5.5 lakh under the policies of the Centre and state for the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites.

Intensified anti-Maoist operations in the district and the opportunity provided by the state government for Naxalites to “surrender and lead a respectful life” has resulted in 23 hardcore rebels turning themselves in before the Gadchiroli police since 2022. PTI COR CLS NR