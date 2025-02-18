Maharashtra women's panel asks cops to probe into complaint of 'bad content' of Raina's YouTube show

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has directed the Mumbai police to probe into a complaint that says the content of the "India's Got Latent" YouTube show was bad for the young generation, its chairperson Rupali Chakankar said on Tuesday.

She said the complaint was submitted to the commission by two lawyers, and expressed confidence that the police will take appropriate action into it.

A controversy has erupted after popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia passed a comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent" recently. Multiple FIRs have been registered against Allahbadia. The Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned him to record his statement on February 24 in connection with the row.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday protected Allahbadia from arrest while severely castigating him for the remarks it described as "showing a perverted mind".

Talking to PTI Videos, MSCW chairperson Chakankar said two advocates - Ashish Roy and Pankaj Mishra - complained to the commission about the "India's Got Latent" show, stating that its content was very bad and it was not good for the young generation.

"After receiving the complaint, we wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. We directed the police to conduct a probe and submit a report to the commission. An FIR has been filed and a probe is on. We are confident that the police will take appropriate action," she said.

After the controversy erupted, comedian Raina last week said he has removed all episodes of his "India's Got Latent" show from the YouTube channel.

The issue of Allahbadia's remarks was last week also raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske who called for a law to regulate social media. PTI MR NP