Maharashtra ZP polls now on Feb 7 instead of Feb 5, counting on Feb 9

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Voting for elections to 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis in Maharashtra will now take place on February 7, instead of February 5 as announced earlier, the State Election Commission said on Thursday.The counting of votes will be held on February 9, instead of February 7 as announced earlier, the poll body said.

The polls have been deferred in view of the three-day mourning declared in the state after the passing away of deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, the SEC said in a statement. PTI MR VT VT