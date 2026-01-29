National

Maharashtra ZP polls now on Feb 7 instead of Feb 5, counting on Feb 9

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Voting for elections to 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis in Maharashtra will now take place on February 7, instead of February 5 as announced earlier, the State Election Commission said on Thursday.The counting of votes will be held on February 9, instead of February 7 as announced earlier, the poll body said.

The polls have been deferred in view of the three-day mourning declared in the state after the passing away of deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, the SEC said in a statement. PTI MR VT VT