Maharashtra's debt well within norms, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at NCP 'chintan shibir'

Nagpur, Sep 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday refuted allegations from the Opposition that the state was drowning in debt and asserted all borrowings were within laid down financial norms.

Addressing the concluding function of the Nationalist Congress Party's 'chintan shibir' here, Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Devendra Fadnavis government, said the state's revenue was steadily increasing.

"The total debt of Maharashtra stands at Rs 9.32 lakh crore. This is 18.87 per cent of its GSDP. A state can borrow up to 25 per cent of its GSDP. Debts are as per financial rules," he said.

Speaking about the Nagpur Declaration of the party at the event, he said it laid out a vision for balanced growth with 'Lokshahi, Nyaya and Samata' at the core of discussions.

"The Nagpur Declaration' is not just a document but is a resolve for the future of Maharashtra. The party must work hard to achieve this resolution while keeping democracy, social justice, and equality as guiding principles. Every NCP functionary must be in touch with the people. Jansanvad programme will be held in every district every three months," he said.

Underlining the importance of AI and digital publicity to reach out to the every last man, he said party functionaries must have ambition, adaptability, accountability, patience and positivity while working.

"To fulfil the aspirations of youth and address the challenges of a rapidly urbanising Maharashtra, the NCP has established the Maharashtra Development Council (MDC), which will act as a solutions-driven think-tank, engaging experts, professionals, and young leaders to prepare a roadmap for Maharashtra at 2050," he said.

The MDC's vision includes world-class cities, modern and green infrastructure, quality employment opportunities, and technology-driven governance of global standards, Pawar added.

Rooted in cooperative values, the MDC will connect with urban citizens while ensuring that rural voices are equally represented, offering forward-looking solutions for balanced development and a prosperous, inclusive Maharashtra, the Deputy CM said.

"Workers must spend time with people rather than roaming with leaders. People should feel NCP is their party," he said.

Addressing the event, Praful Patel said the NCP needs a modern narrative for the next 30 years.

It should be one that addresses the aspirations of the urban voter while staying true to the party's commitment to farmers and the rural poor, Patel said.

Senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare assured party workers that their hard work was being noticed and its fruits will definitely come their way.

During the 'chintan shibir', the NCP formed 10 working groups named after historic Shivneri, Raigad, Devgiri, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Rajgad, Kalsubai, Ramtek, Ajinkyatara, and Sinhagad forts. PTI CLS BNM