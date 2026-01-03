Maharashtra’s first woman DGP Rashmi Shukla retires

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Rashmi Shukla, Maharashtra's first woman Director General of Police (DGP), retired on Saturday, having completed 37 and a half years in the Indian Police Service.

Shukla was accorded the Guard of Honour at her farewell ceremony held at the Naigaon Police Ground in Bhoiwada in the presence of senior officers.

Speaking to media persons after the farewell ceremony, Shukla said, "After having served for 37 and a half years, I am retiring from the Indian Police Service. I feel nostalgic." "Maharashtra Police gave me so much, and I have learnt a lot. Everyone worked like a team to take Maharashtra Police to newer heights," she said.

"I am very satisfied and pray for a good life and health for all officials and workers of Maharashtra Police," the 1988-batch IPS officer added.

Asked about her experience as the first woman DGP of Maharashtra, Shukla said the post is a gender-neutral one, and work was the same.

"Earlier, I served as the Director General of Shastra Seema Bal (SSB), and I am proud of it," she said.

Senior IPS officer Sadanand Date has been appointed the new state Director General of Police (DGP). Hailed as a 26/11 hero, Date earlier served as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and was recently repatriated to the Maharashtra cadre.

Date and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti were among the senior officers present at the farewell parade.

He will take charge of his post later in the day. PTI DC ARU