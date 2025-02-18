Maharashtra's GBS tally now 211 with one new case

Pune, Feb 18 (PTI) The tally of suspected and confirmed Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra reached 211 on Tuesday with the detection of a fresh case, officials said.

Of these, 183 are confirmed cases of the rare nerve disorder, they said.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.

Of the total 211 cases, 42 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 94 from newly-added villages in the PMC area, 32 from neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 33 from Pune's rural parts and 10 from other districts.

"A total of 139 patients have been discharged so far, while 39 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 18 others on ventilators," a release from state health department said.

A total of nine deaths have occurred due to the GBS. Of these, four were confirmed GBS deaths, while five others suspected to have succumbed to this disorder, it said. PTI SPK NP