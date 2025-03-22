Maharashtra's infra got boost with upgradation of 6,000 km of roads through HAM: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the state's infrastructure has got a significant boost with the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) phase-1 project for the upgradation of 6,000 km of roads at an investment of Rs 41,730 crore.

Taking to X, the chief minister said, "With Rs 25,875 crore financial closure and the incredible support of banks such as HUDCO, IIFCL, Canara Bank, PNB, UCO, BOM, NABFID, PSB, and SBICAPS, paves the way for a stronger and more connected Maharashtra." He said the project has exceeded expectations, achieving 5 per cent more progress in record time under the 100-day programme.

Fadnavis further informed that infrastructure projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore were set to be completed this year.

His remarks have come a day after he chaired a review meeting of the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC).

The chief minister said road development would be carried out only in places where it is required as part of the efforts to provide quality work.

PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale, who was present at the meeting, said the chief minister had laid down an ambitious programme of upgrading 5,970 km of roads in 34 districts in 100 days, and the target was achieved. PTI MR ARU