Maharashtra’s Latur police invoke MCOCA against gang of robbers facing multiple cases

Latur, Nov 4 (PTI) The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against five robbers by the Latur police, an official said on Saturday.

The robbers are part of a gang involved in several crimes across the state, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police patrol team had busted the gang, comprising five adults and a minor, on May 15 when it was trying to rob an apartment in Latur.

A case was registered at Vivekananda Chowk police station in the city. During their probe, the police found that the gang had committed several serious crimes in Latur district and parts of Maharashtra.

A proposal was then sent to higher authorities to add MCOCA provisions in the chargesheet and permission was received recently, the official said.

MCOCA is a special law aimed at controlling criminal activities by organised crime syndicates or gangs. The police invoke it in many cases to ensure that the accused persons don’t get bail easily and remain behind bars for a long time. PTI COR NR