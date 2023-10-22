Maharashtra’s Latur police rescue three girls missing for over a year

Latur, Oct 22 (PTI) The Latur police in Maharashtra have traced and rescued three minor girls more than a year after they went missing in the district, an official said on Sunday.

Cases of abduction were registered at Bhada, Vivekananda and Gandhi Chowk police stations last year as the girls were minors.

Following the directive of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, the anti-human trafficking unit recently launched ‘Operation Muskan (smile)’ and used inputs from cyber cell to look for the girls in Malshiras, Solapur, Dharashiv, Tuljapur and border villages.

The efforts paid off and the girls were traced in those areas, the official said. Two of the teens were found to be “married”, while one was living with a relative.

The girls were rescued and brought back, he added.

So far, 27 girls below 18 years of age have been traced and handed over to their kin by the Latur police since March 1, 2022, the official added. PTI COR NR