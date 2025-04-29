Maharashtra's Lonavala to host second edition of National Ayush Mission Conclave

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Ayush ministry is set to organise the National Ayush Mission (NAM) Conclave 2025 on May 1-2 at Kaivalyadhama in Lonavala, according to an official statement.

The two-day event is aimed at strengthening the integration of traditional Indian medicine systems into mainstream healthcare, making wellness more accessible and affordable to the common citizen, the ministry said in the statement. The conclave is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, whereas the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and health ministers of nine states and UTs of India are also expected to attend the conclave.

"The National Ayush Mission Conclave is a significant step towards fostering a collaborative ecosystem to strengthen the wellness and healthcare infrastructure across the country," Jadhav said on the upcoming event. The event will include discussions around the latest developments, research innovations, and sectoral collaborations across Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homeopathy in various states and UTs. Minister-level discussions will also be held to chalk out future expansion of the NAM scheme, the statement said.

The conclave will also see the launch of Blueprint for Ayush Policy 2025 and Standard Treatment Guidelines (STG) on Metabolic Disorders in Ayush System of Medicines.

Jadhav, along with health and Ayush ministers from various states and UTs will participate in the conclave, the statement added. PTI PLB AMJ AMJ AMJ