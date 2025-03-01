Maharashtra's mangrove cover up by 1,239 hectares in last two years: Ganesh Naik

Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) Maharashtra's mangrove cover has increased by 1,239 hectares in the last two years, state forest minister Ganesh Naik said on Saturday.

During his visit to the Thane creek as part of the state government's 100-day plan to kickstart development works, Naik said the administration is committed to environmental preservation and sustainable tourism.

"Maharashtra's mangrove cover has increased by 1,239 hectares in the last two years due to programmes like mangrove replanting and diligent patrolling of the bay by the Coast Guard using modern equipment," he said.

Naik, who inspected the stretch from Biodiversity Centre Jetty in Airoli Sector 10 to Belapur Jetty, said the aim was to assess the health of the mangrove ecosystem.

He asked the forest department to provide enhanced facilities for tourists at the Biodiversity Centre while maintaining a conducive environment for flamingos.

He highlighted the remarkable increase in flamingo population, which has surged from thousands to approximately 1.5 lakh.

The Forest Department plans to construct a mangrove wood walk at the Biodiversity Centre in Airoli, similar to the one already established in Gorai in Mumbai, he said.

Naik instructed forest officials to develop a comprehensive plan to address the issue of plastic waste, oil slicks, and untreated water discharge into the sea. PTI COR BNM