Maharashtra's Nashik set to host 'Yoga Mahotsav 2025' on Friday

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The holy city of Nashik, renowned for its spiritual heritage and as the site of the Maha Kumbh, is all set to host 'Yoga Mahotsav 2025' on May 2 to mark the 50-day countdown to the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The event is being organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, an Ayush ministry statement said.

The 'mahotsav' will begin with a mass demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) from 6:30 am to 8:00 am at Gauri Maidan, Ramkund Parisar, Panchavati, in the presence of Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav along with several dignitaries and yoga practitioners.

Since the United Nations adopted June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has led a global movement promoting the "timeless wisdom of yoga". Over the past decade, the Ministry of Ayush has successfully coordinated ten editions of International Day of Yoga, engaging millions of people worldwide and showcasing yoga as a powerful tool for unity, health, and harmony, the statement said.

Prataprao Jadhav urged the people of Nashik to participate in the event and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative led to the United Nations declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. This global recognition of yoga stands as a testament to India's rich cultural heritage and is a matter of immense national pride. IDY symbolises global unity, wellness, and harmony, with annual mass yoga demonstrations led by the prime mkinister. With the same spirit and enthusiasm, preparations for IDY 2025 are already in full swing."