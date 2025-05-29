Maharashtra's new sand policy aimed at ending sand mafia: Bawankule

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said the state government has introduced a new sand policy to combat illegal sand mining and end mafia in the field.

He also instructed the officers not to indulge in any illegal activity related to sand by buckling under pressure.

"Some people even use my name in sand-related matters. But I have given clear instructions to officers that even if I call you, you should refuse to indulge in illegal acts," the Revenue Minister told reporters in Solapur.

"The government is committed to resolving all major issues related to sand in the next three years," he said.

Talking about the strike by staffers of the land records department, he warned that the government would not accept "unionism" without due notice and asked the striking employees to return to duty immediately.

"No demands will be met unless they report to duty. No salaries will be released in case of unauthorised absence. If they have any issue, they should meet me on Tuesday," he said, adding that the government was ready to provide justice to employees of all ranks in the department.

When asked about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praising NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar recently, Bawankule said, "It is part of our values to appreciate good work, even if done by the Opposition. Pawar has contributed significantly to Maharashtra's public life." Bawankule dismissed the speculation that the tribal department's funds would be diverted to the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme.

"This is completely fake news. Funds allocated for tribal and backward communities are reserved and protected. No government can touch them," he asserted.

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said the entire country knows how irrational he has become.

"He questions Operation Sindoor and such actions, and insults leaders like V D Savarkar. He has been pulled up by the courts. People should not follow him," Bawankule added.

On the upcoming local bodies elections in Maharashtra, the BJP leader said the decision lies with the Election Commission.

"As a government, we are ready. As the BJP, we are fully prepared," he said.

The Mahayuti alliance will contest these elections together, he said, adding, "Wherever seat-sharing is not possible, we will contest friendly fights but will remain together. That does not mean there is a problem in the alliance." PTI ND NP