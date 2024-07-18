Maharashtra's new tourism policy to bring in Rs 1L cr investment, create 18 lakh jobs: Minister

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Maharashtra's new tourism policy will garner at least Rs 1 lakh crore investment and generate employment for 18 lakh persons, state minister Girish Mahajan said on Thursday.

The new policy aims to upgrade and develop infrastructure facilities as well as tourism sites to double tourist footfalls, Mahajan informed.

"The other objective is to create direct and indirect employment with promoting tourism in rural and urban areas. The new tourism policy aims to attract domestic tourists, boost trade, generate revenue and business opportunities. Focusing on local folk culture and use it for boosting tourism is another objective," as per the government resolution (GR) issued during the day.

The policy will encourage incentives for capital investment, encourage women entrepreneurs, boost participation in tourism-related exhibitions in the country and abroad as well as provide CGST rebate, concessions in power tariff and financial assistance for MSMEs. PTI M BNM