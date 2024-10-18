Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti leaders meet Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday.

The late-evening huddle of the top leaders of the Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra with BJP strategist Shah came at a time when seat-sharing talks among the ruling constituents in the state were at a crucial juncture.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are seeking to retain power in the November 20 state Assembly polls.

The three parties are expected to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the election during the meeting.

The BJP held a meeting of its Central Election Committee on Wednesday and finalised the first list of candidates for the Maharashtra polls. PTI SKU RC