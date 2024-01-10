Maharashtra's sympathy is with Uddhav, he should move SC: Ashok Chavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said Maharashtra's sympathy lay with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and he should approach the Supreme Court against the state assembly Speaker's ruling against his party.

This was a fight for saving the democracy in the country, he said.

"Considering the present political situation, the Speaker's decision was not unexpected. The sympathy of the country as well as the state is with Uddhav Thackeray," Chavan, a former chief minister, told reporters here.

"This is not Uddhav Thackeray's fight alone but this is a fight to safeguard the democracy. He should seek justice and go to the Supreme Court. Democracy will win for sure," the Congress leader said.

In his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by Eknath Shinde-led Sena and the rival faction led by Uddhav Thackeray against each other's MLAs, Speaker Narwekar dismissed all the disqualification petitions but held the Shinde faction to be the real Shiv Sena. PTI AW KRK