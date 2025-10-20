Maharashtra's 'Vision Document 2047' will help realise PM's developed India dream: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state will play a leading role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fully developed India by 2047.

Addressing a 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' advisory committee meeting here, Fadnavis said Maharashtra's Vision Document would serve as a key roadmap to make the state globally competitive.

"Maharashtra will play a leading role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fully developed India by 2047," he said and added the state's Vision Document will serve as a guiding framework to achieve that goal.

The advisory committee approved the draft of Viksit Maharashtra 2047, which will soon be placed before the cabinet for approval. The document outlines a three-phase roadmap to achieve development goals by 2029, 2035 and 2047.

Calling the draft a historic document, Fadnavis said all future schemes and policies should be aligned with it.

"This document will make Maharashtra capable of competing not only with other states but also with the world. It should be converted into a video format so that citizens can easily understand its objectives," he said.

Fadnavis directed departments to develop an artificial intelligence-based mechanism to assess proposals before approval and correct deficiencies in advance, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

"This will save considerable time and departments will only have to verify the accuracy of AI-generated work," he said.

Fadnavis also called for a Large Language Model (LLM) for efficient AI operations and a cloud-based system for maintaining data of beneficiaries of various schemes.

He said the Viksit Maharashtra draft received an overwhelming response from the people.

Between June 19 and July 28, 2025, over four lakh citizens shared their suggestions for the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 draft, including 35,000 audio messages. More than seven lakh people also took part in department-specific surveys. PTI MR NSK