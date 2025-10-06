Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti will now be observed as a public holiday in city: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti will now be observed as a public holiday in Delhi every year to allow citizens to celebrate the festival with full devotion and enthusiasm.

Addressing an event organised by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) ahead of the jayanti on October 7, she said his teachings reflected in the Ramayana promote equal opportunity for all, non-discrimination, and a united fight against evil.

She was addressing an event organised by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) ahead of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7.

Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, her government is working together with the Centre to give the first opportunity to the most deprived sections of society in the health, education and employment sectors.

"The country will not develop unless all the sections of the society progress together," she added.

Maharshi Valmiki expected the society to have equal opportunities for all, common progress, and non-discrimination. All these teachings by him are reflected through various instances in the Ramayana, she said.

Instances like Shabri offering berries tasted by her to Lord Rama or Lord Rama urging a sailor to help him cross the river in his boat show that all are equal in the society, the chief minister said. She said these episodes symbolise that every individual's contribution, however small, play a vital role in building a better society.

According to a statement, the chief minister attended three major programmes to mark the occasion -- the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Mahotsav at Delhi Secretariat, the Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti celebration at NDMC Convention Centre and another in Shalimar Bagh, Haiderpur.

The statement further said that for the first time the Delhi government has extended support to a large number of organisations to ensure that this year's celebrations are held on a historic scale across the national capital.

She lauded the NDMC for regularising around 4,500 temporary workers, including sanitation workers, in recent times. The Delhi government through the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also working for the regularisation of sanitation workers, she informed.

The event was also attended by Delhi government cabinet ministers Ravindra Indraj Singh and Kapil Mishra, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal, MLAs and other dignitaries, the statement added.

It also said that the Delhi government envisions establishing the city as the "Cultural Capital of India" by celebrating all faiths and traditions -- from Kanwar Yatra and Ramlila to Durga Puja and Valmiki Jayanti , with equal respect and grandeur.

Delhi Social Welfare minister, Ravindra Indraj Singh said that a sacred flame of Bhagwan Valmiki has been brought from Punjab and installed at all Ramlila venues across Delhi.

"This sacred flame symbolises unity and harmony, embodying Bhagwan Valmiki’s ideals and a great inspiration for modern society," he said.

Additionally, Delhi's Art, Culture and Tourism minister, Kapil Mishra said it is the nation' good fortune to understand and advance the rich Sanatani culture.

Additionally, Delhi's Art, Culture and Tourism minister, Kapil Mishra said it is the nation' good fortune to understand and advance the rich Sanatani culture.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has made comprehensive preparations to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti across the capital, ensuring that his message of equality, compassion and human dignity reaches every citizen.