Maharishi Valmiki's teachings continue to inspire generations: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said Maharishi Valmiki's life and teachings continue to inspire generations with the message of compassion and equality.

Addressing the Valmiki Dalit Mahapanchayat in Trilokpuri here on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, the CM said that through his immortal work, the Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki reminded society that true strength comes from harmony and humanity.

"Maharishi Valmiki gave the world the Ramayana, through which we came to know the life and character of Lord Ram in all its depth. His message of compassion and equality is timeless and continues to guide us even today," Gupta said.

Lord Ram and Maharishi Valmiki showed how equality and compassion form the foundation of a just society, she said.

In today's times, when society faces many challenges, Maharishi Valmiki's message of harmony is even more relevant, she said.

"Our government works with the same spirit of inclusiveness, ensuring that no one is left behind," she added.

The chief minister said the Delhi government is working to ensure equal opportunities for all citizens, be it in education, healthcare, or employment.

"Only when Delhi progresses with equality and mutual respect will we truly realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Delhi. Our goal is to ensure that every citizen enjoys equal rights to growth, dignity and opportunity," Gupta said.

The event was attended by citizens, community leaders and public representatives from different walks of life, who shared their thoughts on Maharishi Valmiki's philosophy and teachings.

Trilokpuri MLA Ravikant was also present on the occasion.