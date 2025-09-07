Mahasabha requests members to mention Veerashaiva-Lingayat in 'others' column in survey

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) The Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha on Sunday appealed to members of the community to write Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the 'others' column under religion in the upcoming social and educational survey that will begin across Karnataka from September 22.

The Mahasabha passed a resolution to this effect.

After the meeting with the Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who is also the Mahasabha's national senior vice-president, in a statement said, "From the beginning, the Mahasabha has been propagating Veerashaiva-Lingayat religion. Hence, there is a universal opinion that in the 'others' column of the religion category, Veerashaiva-Lingayat must be written." He further appealed, "In the caste column, Veerashaiva or Lingayat may be written, and in the sub-caste column, members must write the name of their respective sub-castes." Khandre said the government will get accurate information about the educational, social and economic condition of the people through the survey, which will help formulate welfare programmes.

"Hence every individual must actively participate in the survey," he appealed.

Clarifying that the social and educational survey has no link with caste certificates, Khandre said, "Caste certificates for reservation are issued only after verifying actual caste, school records and other documents. So everyone must mention their true caste in the survey, so that the real numbers of our community will come out." The Mahasabha also urged the government to conduct the survey in a manner that ensures justice to all castes and communities, and appealed to all revered Swamijis to unitedly write the true caste name in the survey.

Mahasabha's state president Shankar Mahadev Bidari said the survey of educational and social conditions would help identify the backwardness of the community and ensure facilities.

"In earlier surveys, Veerashaivas and Lingayats were treated as one caste. Separate recognition as a religion has not been granted officially. It needs to be considered," he said.

"Our society has backward, more backward and most backward sections. Therefore, those who are poor and extremely poor, engaged in various occupations, must be given proper scores transparently and classified into the suitable categories," he appealed. PTI GMS KH