'MAHASAGAR': Indian Navy chief holds interaction with senior leadership of IOR littorals

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Tuesday held a virtual interaction with heads of navies and maritime agencies as well as senior leadership from various Indian Ocean Region (IOR) littorals, and discussed opportunities for training collaboration to tackle common maritime security challenges.

His interaction with representatives of Bangladesh, Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Tanzania was hosted as part of the third edition of the high-level virtual interaction 'MAHASAGAR', according to a spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

"During the current edition, the principals candidly dwelled on the imperatives of quality training, and opportunities for training collaboration between IOR littorals towards developing requisite capacities and skilled manpower to tackle common maritime security challenges in the IOR," he said.

The theme was 'Training Cooperation to Mitigate Common Maritime Security Challenges in IOR', which highlights the present and necessary imperatives for training towards mitigation of common maritime challenges in the IOR.

'MAHASAGAR' -- Maritime Heads for Active Security And Growth for All in the Region -- which means vast ocean in Hindi, is the Indian Navy's flagship outreach for high-level virtual interaction among the leaders.

The initiative, started by the Indian Navy, is conducted biannually and has garnered wide acceptance among the participating nations ever since its inception in 2023, the Navy spokesperson said.