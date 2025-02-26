Mahashivratri celebrated across Kashmir valley, CM Omar Abdullah extends greetings

Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) The Hindu community in Kashmir, along with tourists, celebrated Mahashivaratri here on Wednesday.

Local Hindus, who are a minority in the valley, visited the Shankaracharya temple atop Zabarwan hills here early in the morning to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva, officials said.

They said dozens of tourists also visited the temple to observe Mahashivaratri. Devotees also offered prayers at the Martand Sun temple in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended Mahashivaratri greetings to the Hindu community.

"Wishing everyone a blessed and Happy Maha Shivratri! May this sacred occasion bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings to all and guide us towards strength, wisdom, and harmony," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also extended Herath wishes to Kashmiri Pandit community. Herath is celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits a day ahead of Mahashivaratri.

"Warm greetings to our Kashmiri pandit brethren on the occasion of Herath. Pray for restoration of the bond of love and coexistence that is an inherent component of our shared heritage," Mirwaiz posted on his X account.