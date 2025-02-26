Mahashivratri celebrated across Rajasthan; CM, Guv extend greetings

Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Chants of 'Om Namath Shivay' and 'Har Har Mahadev' reverberated across Lord Shiva temples in Rajasthan on Wednesday as devotees celebrated Mahashivratri.

Long queues of devotees were seen at temples to offer prayers and rituals across the districts, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota and Sikar.

The main temples here were decorated with lights and idols of Lord Shiva adorned with elaborate embellishments.

Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot extended their greetings to people on the occasion.

In a statement. Bagde described Mahashivratri as a unique festival of Indian culture and prayed for the welfare and well-being of all.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took to X to convey his wishes, saying, "Hearty greetings to all the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri." "With the blessings of Lord Bholenath, may happiness and prosperity come in the life of all the people of the state, may everyone's wishes be fulfilled, may the whole world prosper. Har Har Mahadev,'' he said.

Sharma also performed rituals with his family at the Rajrajeshwar temple located at the chief minister's residence.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot extended his greetings, saying, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to everyone on the holy festival of Mahashivratri. Har-Har Mahadev." PTI AG OZ OZ