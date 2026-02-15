Mahashivratri celebrated amid tight security at Grishneshwar Temple in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) Amid heavy police deployment, thousands of devotees on Sunday thronged the famous Grishneshwar Temple in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to offer prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The district rural police have enforced a tight security cover, deploying 450 personnel at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and considered the 12th Jyotirlinga in the country, to ensure smooth crowd management and darshan, an official said.

He said the police have estimated a footfall of nearly 4 lakh devotees for Mahashivratri at the temple in Ellora till Monday morning.

"The temple will remain open for devotees the entire night. Parking spaces have been made available at least a kilometre away from the temple this year," a senior official from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police told PTI.

At least 32 officers, 175 home guards and 250 police personnel have been deployed in the temple area, he said.

Mahashivratri, one of the most important festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, is marked by prayers, fasting and night-long worship across the country. PTI AW ARU