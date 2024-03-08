Mahashivratri celebrated in Nashik; devotees throng Trimbakeshwar temple

Nashik: Thousands of devotees thronged the famous Trimbakeshwar temple and other shrines across Maharashtra’s Nashik district to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri on Friday.

The temples and areas in their vicinity reverberated with chants of ‘Om Namah Shivay’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Bholenath’ as people celebrated the festival with traditional fervours.

Since morning, huge crowds of Shiva worshippers have been seen at the temples of Trimbakeshwar, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlings’ in the country, Kapaleshwar, Someshwar, Teelbhandeshwar, Lord Baneshwar and Naroshankar in Nashik city.

People took holy dips in Ramkund and Teethraj Kushavarta on the holy occasion. There was adequate police bandobast for crowd management, said officials.