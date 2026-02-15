Mahashivratri celebrated with devotion across Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Chants of 'Om Namah Shivay' and 'Har Har Mahadev' echoed across Rajasthan's temples on Sunday as devotees celebrated Mahashivratri with religious fervour.

Long queues were seen at Shiva temples for Jalabhishek rituals in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, and Sikar.

Idols of Lord Shiva have been decorated at main temples of the cities, which are adorned with colourful lights.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma performed rituals at the Maa Rajrajeshwari Temple at his residence.

"Prayers to Mahadev is that he may bestow the blessings of happiness, prosperity and well-being in the lives of the people of the state. May the grace of Lord Bholenath always remain upon all of us," Sharma posted on X.

Governor Haribhau Bagde extended Mahashivratri greetings to the people of the state. In a statement issued by his office, he said, "Shiva means well-being and happiness. Mahashivratri is the sacred festival of the marriage of the Supreme Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, the mother of the universe. Mahashivratri is a unique celebration of Indian culture.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also wished people on the occasion of Shivratri.