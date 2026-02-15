Mahashivratri celebrated with devotion in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) Mahashivratri or Herath as it is known here in Kashmir was celebrated with religious fervour across the valley on Sunday as Kashmiri Pandits visited temples to offer prayers.

The largest gathering took place at Shankaracharya Temple, which overlooks the Dal Lake. Multi-coloured lights illuminated the temple, and the air resonated with chants from the devotees.

A large number of people, including tourists, paid their respects, offering flowers and fruits to the deity and seeking his blessings.

The occasion was also observed at other temples throughout the Kashmir valley.

Herath, which means the "night of Hara" (Lord Shiva), is an important festival for the Kashmiri Pandit community. It is observed on the 13th day of the dark fortnight of the lunar month of Phalguna, and marks the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

An essential ritual of Herath involves soaking walnuts in clay vessels, symbolising fertility, prosperity, and divine blessings.

"This festival is celebrated with fervour in Bihar and other places. We feel blessed to be here on the occasion," Pooja said, a tourist from Bihar.

Another tourist, Upesh, said they had planned their trip to Kashmir specifically for the festival. "We feel blessed to have darshan here today," he added.