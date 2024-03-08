Mahashivratri celebrated with fervour across Jammu & Kashmir, Pandits begin Herath prayers

Jammu/Srinagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Mahashivratri was celebrated with religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir with thousands of devotees thronging temples amid tight security arrangements.

Kashmiri Pandits, who celebrate this festival as 'Herath', began a night-long yagya and prayers as 'Har-ratri' commenced this evening.

In Jammu, elaborate security arrangements were made across the region, especially in and around the temples, as a precautionary measure.

Over 1.5 lakh devotees paid their obeisance at the famous Shiv Khori temple in the Reasi district of the state, while thousands of devotees thronged ancient temples of Aapshambu in Roopnagar, Pajpakhtar, Peerkho, Raghunath temple, Ranbeshwer temple, and Purmandal temple in Jammu and its outskirts.

A grand Shiv Khori fair was also organised jointly by the Reasi district administration, Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board (SSKSB) and Tourism Department on the occasion.

'Shiv Baarat' was taken out amid cultural programmes at Shiv Khori. Special community kitchens were organised in several areas of city.

In Srinagar, the biggest gathering was held at Shankaracharya Temple overlooking Dal Lake here. The temple was adorned with colourful lights and the chants of devotees echoed in the air.

Maha Shivratri was also celebrated at other temples in the city and other parts of the Kashmir Valley including at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tullamulla area of Ganderbal district. The temples were decorated with different colours and flowers.

"It is a matter of immense happiness that we are celebrating Shivratri in Kashmir after 34 years. We pray that all Kashmiri Pandits who are spread across the world, return to Kashmir and celebrate Herath in their homes," Rakesh Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit, told PTI Videos. PTI AB SSB SKY