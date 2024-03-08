Mahashivratri celebrated with fervour across Jammu, Kashmiri Pandits begin Herath prayers

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Mahashivratri was celebrated with religious fervour across the Jammu region with thousands of devotees thronging temples amid tight security arrangements.

Advertisment

Kashmiri Pandits, who celebrate this festival as 'Herath' began a night-long yagya and prayers as 'Har-ratri' commenced this evening.

Elaborate security arrangements were made across the region, especially in and around the temples, as a precautionary measure.

Over 1.5 lakh devotees paid their obeisance at the famous Shiv Khori temple in the Reasi district of the state, while thousands of devotees thronged ancient temples of Aapshambu in Roopnagar, Pajpakhtar, Peerkho, Raghunath temple, Ranbeshwer temple, and Purmandal temple in Jammu and its outskirts.

Advertisment

A grand Shiv Khori fair was also organised jointly by the Reasi district administration, Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board (SSKSB) and Tourism Department on the occasion.

'Shiv Baarat' was taken out amid cultural programmes at Shiv Khori.

Special community kitchens were organised in several areas of city. PTI AB RPA