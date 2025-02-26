Mahashivratri celebrated with fervour across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Devotees thronged to Shiva temples in massive numbers in Uttar Pradesh to offer prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday.

Varanasi saw a grand early morning procession led by 'naga sadhus' and 'akharas' to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The temple had been decorated with lights and flowers from Tuesday evening for the occasion.

Mahamandaleshwar of 'akharas' were atop a royal chariot as the procession as they made their way to the temple. The air rang with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' as the sadhus carrying tridents, maces and swords performed 'jalabhishek'.

CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said that all arrangements, including barricading and water facilities, were in place to ensure devotees' comfort. The temple saw a huge number of visitors, with darshan continuing through the night.

Lakhs of devotees also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri, which marks the last day of the Maha Kumbh underway in Prayagraj.

In Aligarh, thousands of 'kanwariyas' and devotees gathered at Siddhpeeth Khereshwar Dham Mahadev Temple for 'jalabhishek' amid chants of 'Om Namah Shivay'.

The administration had arranged for smooth access to the temple for large crowds.

In Raebareli, Shiva temples saw long queues of devotees chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'. In Kanpur, lakhs of devotees visited the Baba Anandeshwar Temple, known as the "Choti Kashi of Kanpur". The temple is believed to have historical ties to the Mahabharata and is a major centre for Shiva devotees.

Devotees offered Ganga water and 'bel' leaves to the 'shivling' at the site.

Similar scenes were also witnessed in the state capital Lucknow with people queuing up outside the Shiva temples to offer prayers.