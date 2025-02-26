Mahashivratri celebrated with religious fervour across Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) Mahashivratri was celebrated with religious fervour across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with thousands of devotees thronging Shiva temples, while Mandi, known as ‘Chhoti Kashi,’ wore a festive look.

Devotees, including a large number of women, started gathering at the famous Bhutnath Temple in Mandi early in the morning, with crowds swelling as the day progressed.

Mandi Mahashivratri, a seven-day international festival held annually on this occasion will commence on Wednesday, officials said.

Devotees observed fasts and performed ‘Archana’ and ‘Abhishek’ (pouring water on Shivlings) at various temples, including Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Manali, Shiv temples at Bajaura and Baijnath, Kaleshwar Temple in Kangra, Maunag Temple in Shimla, and Gasota Temple in Hamirpur.

Braving biting cold wave conditions at several places, devotees turned out in large numbers.

Chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole" echoed through the streets as devotees passed through main roads and markets at Shri Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur.

In upper Shimla, where both Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti are worshipped, celebrations were also observed, while a mega ‘aarti’ was organised in Mandi district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while travelling to Shimla from Chandigarh, visited a Shiva temple at Patta Mor in Solan district. PTI BPL OZ OZ